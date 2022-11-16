Harsh Goenka Shares Mind-blowing Stunts, Internet Says “Crazy”

Advertisement
Internet videos are full of daring stunts. Scary stunts give spectators an adrenaline boost. Someone feels accomplished when they pull off a stunt. Harsh Goenka shared a compilation of mind-blowing stunts on Twitter, wowing users.
RPG Group’s chairman, noted for his unique social media posts, delivers interesting stuff to engage his fans. The footage he released Sunday showed people safely jumping from moving cars. One stuntman flew through a car like a “human bullet.” Other images show autos crashing over rivers. Mr. Goenka didn’t say who performed or when they were recorded.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

The video has over 23,000 views and many comments. Others questioned the aim of these antics and risking one’s life. One user commented sarcastically to the video, ”And that is why women live longer,” someone else stated, ”Stunning..!!” while another joked, “#rohitshetty’s sweet dreams are made of these.”

Mr Goenka recently urged internet users to learn from mistakes. The industrialist says to “see what went wrong” and “what could have been done better.”

In Gurugram, inebriated men killed a 50-year-old man while performing acrobatics with his SUV. Videos show drunk men drifting a Maruti Ertiga outside a liquor store. Several people stand outside the shop, watching the automobile approach. The SUV drifts hit them with its back wheel, and races away.

Such stunts are unsafe without competent supervision.

