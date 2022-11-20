Advertisement
  News
  • Viral
  Healthy habits: 56-Year-Old Woman Workouts in Saree
Healthy habits: 56-Year-Old Woman Workouts in Saree

Healthy habits: 56-Year-Old Woman Workouts in Saree

Articles
Healthy habits: 56-Year-Old Woman Workouts in Saree

Healthy habits: 56-Year-Old Woman Workouts in Saree

  • A 56-year-old from Chennai described how she stays fit despite health issues.
  • Humans of Madras and Madras Barbell posted a video of the 56-year-old woman working out on Instagram.
  • She lifts weights, dumbbells, and gym equipment while wearing a saree.
Healthy habits like exercise and a balanced diet are crucial to ageing properly. As you age, it’s more important to develop healthy habits. A 56-year-old from Chennai described how she stays fit despite health issues.

Humans of Madras and Madras Barbell posted a video of the 56-year-old woman working out on Instagram. She lifts weights, dumbbells, and gym equipment while wearing a saree. Woman and daughter-in-law exercise. At the end of the film, staff and gym members honour her.

The video captions read, “I’m 56 now and still continue to work out. Even your attire shouldn’t stop you from doing what you wish to do! My daughter-in-law and I work out regularly. I was 52 when I first hit the gym. It all started when I was diagnosed with severe knee and leg pain.”

It further added, “My son researched a lot about the treatment and suggested me to start doing exercise. He owns a gym Madras Barbell. I, with my daughter-in-law, do powerlifting, squats, etc. Yes, it cured my pain. We, as a family, keep our bodies fit and healthy.”

The week-old video was labelled “She’s 56. So what? She wears a saree and casually does powerlifting & pushups! Age is just a number – rightly proves one of the powerful, (young by heart), inspiring mothers-in-law. Her dedicated & supportive daughter-in-law works out with her regularly too. Isn’t this called ‘growing with each other’? How inspiring is this to watch!”

The video has 1.1 million views and 72,000 likes. The journey inspired many users.

One user stated, “This is the best inspiration anyone can have and not just inspiring but also breaking every stereotypes that is set for women and more specifically about how to never judge a book by its cover. Best wishes to Aunty,” User 2: “This is by far the best story I have heard in a while! I hope many many more ladies will be inspired by this post and prioritize their health and physical well-being.”

And the third person said, “This is called being progressive… Instead of kitchen politics she and her daughter in law are doing something healthy… Atleast we can learn from them.”

