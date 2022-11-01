Helpless kids stare in fear as “crack in ceiling” collapses on them

Students claim they warned the landlord about problems with the ceiling for over a year.

Contractors put tarpaulin over the ceiling and said he’ll be back to fix it when students are unable to contact them.

The seven renters, who spend over £400 per month to live there.

Advertisement

A group of students claims that they warned the landlord about a developing fissure in the ceiling of the lounge weeks before it collapsed.

On Saturday, October 29th, the ceiling of the lounge and kitchen area at Ruthin Gardens in Cathays, Cardiff, collapsed, causing “shaken up” feelings among the seven female residents.

According to WalesOnline, one parent was so concerned about the fall that they decided it “isn’t safe” for their daughter to remain in the home, which has been experiencing a growing number of issues.

Aside from the aforementioned ceiling crack, other issues included a “spongy and damp” bathroom floor, boiler problems, a toilet that wouldn’t flush, and an overflowing trash can.

For example, “where the ceiling has fallen through, there is a bathroom above it,” as one of the women from the apartment remarked.

A split in the floor greets you as you emerge from the bathroom or shower, and a similar split can be seen in the ceiling of the adjacent kitchen-living room.

Advertisement

These flaws were already there when we arrived, so we knew it was doomed. It was asking for trouble. As a result, the ceiling sagged. Since the day we moved here, we’ve noticed that the ceiling has been sagging and retaining water.

We’re familiar with the renters, and they’ve proven that they sent repeated emails to the management describing the same problem over the course of a year ago.

They went on, “We got worried because the restroom floor is squishy. Our family agreed collectively that it was too dangerous to use the shower anymore.

When we warned them about the unsafe condition of the bathroom floor, they listened and installed a plywood covering.

The seven renters, who spend over £400 per month to live there, have started using only one bathroom and shower due to “years” of problems with the ceiling.

However, when the ceiling finally gave way, the students were unable to contact CPS Homes, who sent a contractor who “placed tarpaulin over the ceiling and said he’ll be back.”

Advertisement

Also Read After UK takeoff, massive Beluga XL5’struck by lightning mid-air’ and exploded A lightning bolt struck an Airbus plane as it took off from...