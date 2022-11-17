Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Here’s How to Make Pumpkin Face Mask and Put It to Good Use

Here’s How to Make Pumpkin Face Mask and Put It to Good Use

Articles
Advertisement
Here’s How to Make Pumpkin Face Mask and Put It to Good Use

Here’s How to Make Pumpkin Face Mask and Put It to Good Use

Advertisement
  • In the winter, the air is dry and dulls the skin of nearly everyone.
  • Using fruit as a face mask might help keep the skin supple and hydrated.
  • This is something that can be done at any time of year.
Advertisement

In the winter, the air is dry and dulls the skin of nearly everyone. The weather takes a toll on your skin since it leaves it parched. Moisturizing your face by using a multitude of skin care products many times a day isn’t enough. If you want to replenish the moisture in your skin after it has been lost, you need to start utilizing face packs and masks.

A lot of people use fruit as a face mask because it helps them have more glowing skin. Using it regularly might help keep the skin supple and hydrated. It also revitalizes it and brings back its former lustre. This is something that can be done at any time of year, but especially during the winter months. Wondering which fruit to choose? Try pumpkin this time. It is a natural skin superhero as it is plentiful in vitamins A, C, and E, antioxidants, zinc, potassium, and fruit enzymes.

recipe

  1. 1 small pumpkin slice (about 1/2 cup)
  2. RAW EGG
    3. Advertisement
  3. 12-tsp honey
  4. 1/2 tsp ACV

Stages:

  1. Puree pumpkin using a food processor.
    2. Advertisement
  2. Blend it with egg, honey, and ACV.
  3. Apply the mask after cleansing.
  4. Let it stay on the skin for about 15–20 minutes.
  5. Apply your usual products after rinsing.

Pumpkin is good for your skin because:

Advertisement

Vitamin C, which is plentiful in pumpkin, boosts collagen formation. Furthermore, it causes the skin to become firmer and lessens sun damage such as dark spots and pigmentation.

I was curious if it helped with getting a tan or clearing up acne caused by the sun. In a word, “yes.” Inhibiting the development of pimples, pumpkin is rich in vitamins and antioxidants. Moreover, the fruit’s mild astringent is great for reducing tan.

Also Read

Lizzo surprises fan who asked to borrow her dress on TikTok
Lizzo surprises fan who asked to borrow her dress on TikTok

Lizzo was one of Out 100's LGBTQ+ Literary and Publishing stars of...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story