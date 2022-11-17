Here’s How to Make Pumpkin Face Mask and Put It to Good Use

In the winter, the air is dry and dulls the skin of nearly everyone.

Using fruit as a face mask might help keep the skin supple and hydrated.

This is something that can be done at any time of year.

Advertisement

In the winter, the air is dry and dulls the skin of nearly everyone. The weather takes a toll on your skin since it leaves it parched. Moisturizing your face by using a multitude of skin care products many times a day isn’t enough. If you want to replenish the moisture in your skin after it has been lost, you need to start utilizing face packs and masks.

A lot of people use fruit as a face mask because it helps them have more glowing skin. Using it regularly might help keep the skin supple and hydrated. It also revitalizes it and brings back its former lustre. This is something that can be done at any time of year, but especially during the winter months. Wondering which fruit to choose? Try pumpkin this time. It is a natural skin superhero as it is plentiful in vitamins A, C, and E, antioxidants, zinc, potassium, and fruit enzymes.

recipe

1 small pumpkin slice (about 1/2 cup) RAW EGG Advertisement 12-tsp honey 1/2 tsp ACV

Stages:

Puree pumpkin using a food processor. Advertisement Blend it with egg, honey, and ACV. Apply the mask after cleansing. Let it stay on the skin for about 15–20 minutes. Apply your usual products after rinsing.

Pumpkin is good for your skin because:

Advertisement

Vitamin C, which is plentiful in pumpkin, boosts collagen formation. Furthermore, it causes the skin to become firmer and lessens sun damage such as dark spots and pigmentation.

I was curious if it helped with getting a tan or clearing up acne caused by the sun. In a word, “yes.” Inhibiting the development of pimples, pumpkin is rich in vitamins and antioxidants. Moreover, the fruit’s mild astringent is great for reducing tan.

Also Read Lizzo surprises fan who asked to borrow her dress on TikTok Lizzo was one of Out 100's LGBTQ+ Literary and Publishing stars of...