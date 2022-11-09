Advertisement
  • Horrific moment! 10ft white shark arounds kayaker and bites paddle
  • Matthew Gorne was fishing in South Australia’s Spencer Gulf when he saw the shark.
  • He took his paddle out of the water and sat still as the predator swam by.
  • It then tried to bite the man’s paddle with its teeth, but he fought it off.
Matthew Gorne was fishing in South Australia’s Spencer Gulf, about six miles from Port Augusta, on November 8. That’s when he saw the top predator lurking around his kayak.

The pro fisherman took the paddle out of the water and sat still on the small boat as he watched the shark swim by. He then posted the amazing GoPro footage on Facebook.

As he turned, the shark came toward him from the left. It passed his kayak before turning around and breaking the surface of the water. It then jumped out of the water and tried to bite the man’s paddle with its teeth.

Matthew thought that the shark was about 3 metres long (9.8 feet). He yelled, “F***!” and quickly paddled to the port. “I know I’m stupid for going out there without a shark shield,” he told the Advertiser. “I will definitely be investing in one now though.”

Take a look at the video below:

The seaside area is popular with fishermen because it is known for kingfish and snapper, said a spokesman for the local council. But he also said that it was also why there were so many sharks in the area.

He said, “It’s a spot where a lot of fishermen berley the water… fortunately for most sharks that come up here are usually well fed by the kingfish. Where there’s big fish there’s often bigger fish.”

Matthew posted the video to Facebook, where people were shocked by what he had done. One person wrote: “Cool picture, bro. I’m glad he didn’t get a taste.”

A second person said, “The shark is coming up to say ‘Thanks for the Kingy'”, while a third added: “I’ve been in that spot on a yak and had a shark do more or less the same – awesome experience. You’re very fortunate.”

Also Read

Great white shark attack on swimmer in front of horrified friend
Great white shark attack on swimmer in front of horrified friend

A great white shark attacked a woman while she was swimming, while...

