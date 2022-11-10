Hospital issues show-cause notice to drunk doctor for beating a female patient

In the Korba district of Chhattisgarh, a woman who had been hospitalized as a patient at the medical college hospital was seen being thrashed by a doctor who was supposedly intoxicated.

The doctor was given a show-cause notice by the hospital administration after the distressing footage became popular on social media.

As a result of his mother Sukhmati’s health deteriorating late at night, the patient’s son, Shyam Kumar, a resident of Gerwani village, called 108 and 112, but was informed that it would take time. He drove her to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw the moment he noticed her condition was getting worse.

The doctor reportedly thrashed his mother while administering the treatment. He was advised to keep quiet after objecting to the deed.

A show-cause notice was issued against the physician, according to Medical College Hospital Dean Dr. Avinash Meshram. He stated that additional inquiry into the situation was ongoing, and appropriate action will be taken.

