Husband sets a record by paying the highest price for Haq Mehr to his wife

In Islam, marriage is not a holy sacrament but a transaction between two people. While some of the terms and conditions of the marriage contract must be followed, others might be decided upon and accepted at the moment of marriage.

Mehr is the term for the mandatory gift or dower that the husband must give to the wife as a sign of respect at the time of the marriage. The wife has a legal claim to it. It may come in kind or cash. The parties should both agree on the variable amount.

A Kuwaiti citizen has set a new record by paying a Haq Mehr of 3 million dollars to his bride. According to the report of a foreign news agency, the Kuwaiti citizen paid a Haq Mehr of 3 million dollars (66 crores 22 lac 45 thousand rupees) to the bride on the marriage.

The local newspaper says that the Kuwaiti national gave the bride a Haq Mehr cheque on the wedding night, the largest ever in Kuwaiti history. Kuwaiti authorities say that there is no regulation of Haq Mehr in Kuwait and there is no set minimum or maximum limit; it is left to the discretion of the members of society, while until now the minimum There are records of as low as one dinar and as high as 25,000 dinars.

