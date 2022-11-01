IAS officer criticises selfie-taking with an elephant crossing road

Supriya Sahu’s video shows a group of selfie-takers getting in the way of an elephant trying to cross the road.

Supriya Sahu frequently tweets wildlife footage. She sometimes posts videos on microblogging about what not to do around wild animals. Just like the recent post she made that showed a few selfie-taking people getting in the way of an elephant who was trying to cross the road.

“There is no shortage of hare-brained (sic) people who just wish to risk their lives for a selfie with a wild elephant. “The ‘chakkakomban’, the elephant from Munnar, Kerala, is gracious enough to pardon their foolishness as a dedicated forest watcher is closely guarding him to ensure his safe passage,” she wrote along with the video.

In her reply to her own post, she also said, “This is to make it clear that the man on the scooter is a dedicated forest watcher of the Devikulam range who is keeping a close eye on the elephant. People who are always taking pictures are always a problem. ”

Check out the video:

The video was shared a few days ago. The video has almost 25,000 views. The footage has nearly 500 likes. The share also prompted comments.

I’ve seen families getting out of cars for pics with elephants on Wayanad road. They block Govt. buses and trucks—leading to a traffic jam!, “wrote someone on Twitter.

