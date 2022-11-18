IAS officer posts elephant eating plastic bag video

Supriya Sahu, an IAS officer, tweeted a video of an elephant devouring a plastic bag.

Single-use plastics constitute a significant environmental risk. When they are disposed of irresponsibly, they become a menace to the wildlife around us. Similar to the circumstances depicted in this video released by IAS officer Supriya Sahu. The video of an elephant munching on a plastic bag has enraged Twitter users and spurred debate.

“When humans become slaves of throwaway plastic the price is paid by wild animals. It’s a tragedy beyond measure,” she commented, sharing the footage. She also included the hashtags #stopplasticpollution and #ClimateCrisis.

An elephant stands in the centre of a clearing in the footage. Within seconds, the gentle giant’s trunk takes up a piece of plastic bag. The animal takes it in his mouth after briefly waving it around.

Take a look at the video

When humans become slaves of throwaway plastic the price is paid by wild animals. Its a tragedy beyond measure 😢

Video – shared #stopplasticpollution #ClimateCrisis pic.twitter.com/FSPCbmkIEV — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 18, 2022

The video was uploaded just a few hours ago. The video has received over 7,400 views since it was shared. The tweet has received nearly 340 likes. People were also encouraged to leave comments on the video.

“So sad to see this Supriya,” one Twitter user said. “so sad,” said another. “It’s very unfortunate,” a third person said. “We are quite insensitive towards nature and take it for granted. We don’t realize the harm we do daily. Either we need to mend ourselves or perish so that nature can survive freely,” a fourth said. “Very unfortunate,” a fourth said.

