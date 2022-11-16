If you can spot the eagle in 7 seconds, you have great eyes

Optical Illusion – Eagle Location in 7 SecondsThe mountain ranges of Norway are depicted in the photograph posted previously.

In a generation with varying attention spans, optical illusions have succeeded in not only capturing people’s attention but also keeping them hooked and returning for more. This demonstrates the significance of optical illusions in the current setting.

Scientists utilise optical illusions to study how human brains operate and to diagnose psychological diseases such as schizophrenia and phantom limb syndrome, in addition to their usage as attention-grabbing devices. It has also been stated that solving optical illusions regularly improves an individual’s observational skills.

Did You Know That?

Norway is also known as the “Land of the Midnight Sun” due to its breathtaking scenery. From late May to late July, there is no sunset in Norway. This alpine scene conceals an eagle that has blended in with its surroundings, making it difficult to notice at first look.

The objective for you is to identify the concealed eagle within seven seconds. Some of our sharp-eyed users have already spotted the eagle, but others cannot locate it. To improve your observational skills, you must engage in more such challenges.

Find the Eagle – Answer

The eagle can be seen mixing with the mountain in the image’s upper right corner. The position is emphasised by a red circle.

