IFS officer posts Children Day video of infant monkey and ducklings

IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared a lovely video of a newborn monkey and ducklings enjoying each other’s company.

On the occasion of Children’s Day, IFS officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share a lovely video featuring infant animals. And no matter how bored or stressed out you are right now, this film, which exudes all pleasant sentiments, will suddenly improve your mood.

“The most precious thing in the world is the smile on the face of a child. A lovely Children’s Day to all,” stated the caption that accompanied the video. The video begins with a young monkey and a brood of ducklings nibbling twigs on the grass. The six of them then fell asleep. The ducklings may be seen following the monkey and nodding off again at the end of the video.

Watch the video shared by the IFS officer:

The tweet was sent a few hours ago and has already received over 14,000 views. The post has also received over 1,200 likes and a slew of comments.

“What a stunningly beautiful sight, thanks! God bless these lovely and innocent creatures, may nature nurture them,” one person said. “Excellent, how are chicks and young monkey bond with each other? Thank you so much for your video,” said another. “Happy vibes all around,” a third said.

