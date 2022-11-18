Advertisement
IFS officer shares Odisha migratory bird video: Watch

IFS officer shares Odisha migratory bird video: Watch

An IFS officer posted a video of a flock of migrating birds soaring above Chilika lagoon in Odisha.

Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Officer, frequently shares captivating images of animals. Anyone interested in wildlife will enjoy his Twitter handle. The IFS officer recently posted a video of a swarm of migrating birds soaring above the Chilika lagoon in Odisha. The birds are soaring in a clear sky above a sea in the 16-second footage.

The caption on the post read, “Chilika lagoon is a paradise for the wondering soul The season for roosting & nesting of migratory birds has begun .”

This video was simply shared a few hours ago. It has received 437 likes and numerous comments since it was shared.

Take a look at the video

This video was simply shared a few hours ago. It has received 437 likes and numerous comments since it was shared.

In the Twitter comments, one user stated, “The flying birds as a group is a treat to watch the very fact they have chosen chilika lagoon as their dwelling. Place make it a special place worthy of preservation by us. ” A second person added, “Wow, wonderful photography,” said another. A third person commented, “Amazing habitat.” “Beautiful,” said a fourth user. Others have responded to the video with heart emoticons.

