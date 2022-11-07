‘Ingenious’ Dog predicts T20 World Cup Finals, video goes viral

T20 World Cup Finals Prediction: As the T20 World Cup 2022 approaches its finals, many people are predicting and guessing which side will take home the championship, and amid this hype, business mogul Anand Mahindra decided to join the fun game of forecasting the future. Yes, you read that correctly. The Mahindra Group chairman, who is well-known among netizens for being extremely active on Twitter and producing punny tweets, has entered the prediction competition for the forthcoming grand match.

On Sunday, Mahindra took to his own account and published a humorous video of a dog trying to peep over a wall, asking his millions of followers for T20 World Cup predictions.

VIRAL TWEET SHARED BY ANAND MAHINDRA:

I asked this pooch to look into the future and tell me who would be in the finals of the #T20WorldCup2022 It figured out this ingenious way to look over the ‘wall’ of the present. What do you think it saw? 😊 pic.twitter.com/a5H5OPRiVU Advertisement — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 6, 2022

“I asked this pooch to look into the future and tell me who would be in the finals of the #T20WorldCup2022 It figured out this ingenious way to look over the ‘wall’ of the present. What do you think it saw?” Mahindra shared the video with the caption.

The video, which is undated, depicts a dog curiously balancing itself between a wall and a tree while peering over a wall. The dog looks to be stretching and peeking across the wall in the process.

A Twitter user responded to Mahindra’s punny message, writing, “It couldn’t see much it seems Sir… But from what it could hear, it’s guessing Pakisthan is in the finals… Well, it’s just a guess though… Never know. My guess: India vs Pakistan.” Another user expressed a similar sentiment, saying, “it saw/heard 2 neighbors arguing.. So cud be an india/pak final.” [sic]

For the uninitiated, India will face England in the semi-finals, while Pakistan will face New Zealand. The victorious teams will compete in the tournament’s championship match.

Advertisement

Also Read Bus passes through narrow mountain road: viral video A terrifying video of a bus driving through a tiny mountain road...