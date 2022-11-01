Advertisement
Instagram users vent on Twitter with memes about account suspensions

Articles
  • Many people are utilizing memes to express their feelings about the outage on Twitter.
  • A number of platform users complained that they were locked out of their accounts or that their accounts were suspended at random.

Numerous users claim that Instagram has stopped working for them globally, and many have turned to other social media sites to discuss the outage.

A number of platform users complained that they were locked out of their accounts or that their accounts were suspended at random.

The photo and video-sharing website addressed the problem on Twitter as well. “We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience. “Instagram down,” the company wrote.

In response to Instagram’s message, many people posted screenshots of alerts of the suspension of their accounts. similar to the person who tweeted:

Here are some further tweets addressing the same topic:

Naturally, there are a tonne of messages about the outage on Twitter; in fact, the phrase “My Instagram” is currently trending. Many people are utilising memes to express their feelings on the issue among those shared.

Like this person who shared this picture and said, “Me trying to retrieve my Instagram account #instagramdown”:

Another user shared: “I’m trying to figure out why my Instagram keeps crashing every 30 seconds.”

This tweet captures the sentiments of individuals who believed their Wi-Fi was the problem. The tweet’s description says, “Me apologising to my wifi after finding out Instagram is down #instagramdown.”

Some people also said funny things as they reacted to the situation. “Me coming to Twitter to confirm my Instagram is down #instagramdown,”  a Twitter user joked.

“Me after turning my wifi on and off for 15 minutes when it was actually Instagram that was down,” said someone else.

