Internet amazed by 3-year-mountain old’s swing video

Being a parent entails a lot of responsibilities. One is continually watching out for their child and preventing them from doing anything that could cause injury or problems. While parents may sometimes discourage their children from seeking out new experiences, a pair is challenging such standards. Sayla, Mike and Janelle Smiley’s three-year-old daughter, is a professional mountaineer. The pair usually takes their daughter along on their excursions. In a recent viral video, you can see their three-year-old enjoying himself while swinging from a mountain.

Take a look at the video:

The child is snuggled with safety precautions in the video, as her father stands on a rock on the mountain. The father tries to catch the child as she swings from the mountain. “Our 3.5-year-old daughter, Sayla, is taking rope swinging to a new level. She couldn’t get enough; it was amazing. Highlight of the trip so far,” he said, adding that the video was shot by the child’s mother. Sayla had done smaller rope swings before and enjoyed them. He also informs his followers that he and his colleagues are professional mountain guides who do stuff like this for a livelihood.

This video has been viewed about 37 million times since it was shared. The video has also received a number of likes and comments. The footage astounded many internet users. “A lot of fears are inherited from our parents. The best thing we can do is teach our children to progress through fear, keep moving, and be challenged. It develops resilience. Good on these parents for living their best life with their baby; that’s not going to be a kid who sits home afraid to do something,” one person wrote in the comments. A second person said, “OMG!!! I want to see more of her happy fearlessness!” third person expressed, “This is amazing, and your daughter is incredibly lucky to have parents like you.”

