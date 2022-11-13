Giant shivling made out of gym equipment has gone viral
If you love dogs, you will love this video. A CISF member and a dog can be seen doing yoga at a Delhi metro station in a video that is quickly going viral online. There’s no need to guess that the video is very cute and that you shouldn’t miss it.
The now-popular video was posted on Instagram by a page called Defenders of Bharat. In the short video, you can see a member of the CISF training a dog.
The staff member did some yoga poses, and the dog did them just as well. The event took place at a Delhi metro station, and people couldn’t help but take pictures of it.
The post’s caption says, “CISF showing off the training bond at a metro station.”
Check out the video here:
The video has received over 16,000 views. Netizens responded to the clip with heart and fire emojis.
