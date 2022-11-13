Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Internet is amazed by dog doing yoga with CISF officers at Delhi Metro station

Internet is amazed by dog doing yoga with CISF officers at Delhi Metro station

Articles
Advertisement
Internet is amazed by dog doing yoga with CISF officers at Delhi Metro station

dog yoga

Advertisement
  • The video was posted on Instagram by a page called Defenders of Bharat.
  • A CISF member and a dog can be seen doing yoga at a Delhi metro station.
  • The video has over 16,000 views.
Advertisement

If you love dogs, you will love this video. A CISF member and a dog can be seen doing yoga at a Delhi metro station in a video that is quickly going viral online. There’s no need to guess that the video is very cute and that you shouldn’t miss it.

The now-popular video was posted on Instagram by a page called Defenders of Bharat. In the short video, you can see a member of the CISF training a dog.

The staff member did some yoga poses, and the dog did them just as well. The event took place at a Delhi metro station, and people couldn’t help but take pictures of it.

The post’s caption says, “CISF showing off the training bond at a metro station.”

Check out the video here:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Defenders of Bharat (@bharatdefenders)

The video has received over 16,000 views. Netizens responded to the clip with heart and fire emojis.

Advertisement

Also Read

Giant shivling made out of gym equipment has gone viral
Giant shivling made out of gym equipment has gone viral

A gym owner from Gwalior is said to have made the structure....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story