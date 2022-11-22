Internet is puzzled by a video of “Ghost Patient” in Argentina

A video from Argentina shows a hospital security guard talking to someone who isn’t visible.

The 38-second film has over 400 Reddit upvotes and comments.

Finochietto Sanatorium is a private treatment centre in Buenos Aires.

As the video begins, the hospital reception door opens by itself. When he hears the ruckus, the security guard gets up, grabs his clipboard, and heads for the door.

Watch the video below:

He removes a line divider to let someone through and starts conversing, shocking social media viewers. Daily Star reports that a patient died at the same hospital the day before.

The media can’t say if the guard was talking to anyone. Reddit commenters said the guard may be joking.

“Alright that’s pretty weird. Either the guard is playing a joke on the cameras or this is pretty hard to explain,” user posted. “He knows his colleague is sitting in the basement watching the CCTV,” said another.

However, several viewers were scared, “This first episode was jaw dropping. The wheelchair scene blew my mind,” He stated.

The security officer points to the doctor’s office and walks the ‘ghost patient’ there. Finochietto Sanatorium is a private treatment centre in Buenos Aires. After the video went viral, a care centre spokesman said the door was malfunctioning and kept opening.

“As it was broken, it opened by itself 28 times during the 10 hours between Thursday night and Friday early morning,” a representative said, according to the media.

The spokeswoman said the security guard seems to be writing on the clipboard, but no name is in the register.

