Internet loves cat-keyboard music. Video Viral

Instagram shared a popular video of a cat walking on a keyboard and ‘creating’ music.

What happens when a cat walks on a keyboard? In the instance of this really cute feline, it transforms into a beat that netizens like. A video shared on Instagram illustrates how a musical piece ‘made’ by a feline amuses people. It’s possible that after hearing the song, you’ll feel the same way.

The video was shared on music producer Dustin Tucker’s personal Instagram profile. He captioned the video simply and humorously. “Walker down here making bangers. I’m his manager,” he explained, adding additional hashtags, including #CatBeats.

Take a look at the video to listen to the music:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Stay Golden (@staygoldenmusic)

The video was posted almost two months ago. The video has had over 3.6 million views since it was posted, and the figure is still growing. People have also left a variety of comments in response to the share.

“Tour when?,” inquired an Instagram user. “When’s the release date,” another joked. “The little meep note kills me,” said another. “I love the quick little “whiir” perfect timing,” a third person said. “I need thissss,” a fourth wrote. What do you think of the video? Did you enjoy the musical composition ‘created’ by the cat?

Advertisement

Also Read IFS officer posts Children Day video of infant monkey and ducklings IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared a lovely video of a newborn monkey...