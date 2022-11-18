Internet loves this wedding dance-off between two Sikh men

What would a wedding be without Punjabi music? A video that has lately gone viral on social media shows two Sikh men dancing their hearts out on the dance floor. The dance-off between the two on Tera Yaar Bolda not only drew the attention of the event’s visitors but has also gone viral on the internet, with many users admiring their moves.

Two older men set the mood with their motions on the upbeat track in the short clip that was just uploaded on Instagram. Meanwhile, the visitors, who appear to be impressed by their performance, can be seen clapping and cheering them on. The video, which was posted with the title “Epic dance-off with some legends!” has received a lot of attention. Instagram users flooded the comments section with an appreciation for the men.

“I love to see them dancing very enjoyable and cheerful,” one Instagram user said. “Uncle with a grey coat is super graceful!! God bless him! ” A third user penned, “Very outstanding. No matter the age because enjoyment is the biggest script.” “Old age uncle rocks,” another person said.

From enthralling bride and groom dance performances to poignant gestures from the couple’s friends or family members, wholesome moments from weddings usually manage to surface online and generate a stir. Similarly, a video of a woman dancing to Sukhbir’s cheerful single Tare Gin Gin went viral a few days ago.

Prior to this, an elderly woman, Rekha, made it to the trending list and charmed netizens as well as wedding attendees with her beautiful movies.

