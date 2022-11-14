Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Invading baboon consumes avocados and chips: Video Viral
On Twitter, a video of a baboon raiding a holiday home’s kitchen and consuming food went viral.

A woman staying at a residence with her pals on vacation recently had an odd, and rather frightening, incident. She was visited by a very special guest who removed her meal and also caused a commotion. It’s a baboon who decided to roam the house. The animal’s antics are captured in a video published on Twitter. People have been talking about it since it was shared. The footage may also catch you off guard.

Zoe, a Twitter user, shared the video on her account. She claimed in the caption that a baboon came into the house while she was cooking and ate the avocados. The animal is also seen opening packs of chips in the footage.

Take a look at the video:

The video was published just a few days ago. The video has gone viral since it was shared. It has received over 3.8 million views to date, and the number is only growing. People have also left numerous comments on the share. Many people used laughing-out-loud emoticons in response to the video.

“Him not realising that the contents came out on the other side & throwing away the empty plastic made him believe that Lay’s chips are actually 100% air,” a Twitter user mocked. “Wooow! This is crazy lol. Why are you scared? He didn’t attack you guys,” said another. “I wouldn’t even be that much help. All I would do is shout from a distance,” said a third. “You guys need a bodyguard,” a fourth wrote.

Viral News

