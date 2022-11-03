Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • IQ quiz: Can you spot the month date error in 5 seconds?
IQ quiz: Can you spot the month date error in 5 seconds?

IQ quiz: Can you spot the month date error in 5 seconds?

Articles
Advertisement
IQ quiz: Can you spot the month date error in 5 seconds?

IQ quiz: Can you spot the month date error in 5 seconds?

Advertisement
  • IQ Test Brain Teaser: Can you spot the error in the month dates in the image?
  • This puzzle can be solved in 5 seconds with a sharp mind.
  • The answers to this brain teaser are provided directly below the question.
Advertisement

This brain teaser is for folks who appreciate playing amusing games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or problem more engaging by requiring creative thinking to solve. When solving these riddles, you must think outside the box and analyse the problem differently. Because the solution will not be directly in front of you, you must utilise your creative imagination to find it. So, we’ve created an intriguing brain teaser in which you must spot the error concealed inside the month dates in the image.

IQ Test Brain Teaser: Can you notice the error in the month dates in 5 seconds?

 

You must identify the error buried inside the month dates in the image above. This puzzle can be solved in 5 seconds with a sharp mind. You must carefully examine the image before answering the question, as the answer is simple but complex. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser are provided directly below the question, so don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Pay close attention to the dates and months.

Advertisement

Answer to a Brain Teaser

In this brain challenge, you must find the error in the image above. You will most likely not notice the error right away. However, after a few seconds, you might be able to spot the error in one of the month dates.

So the solution to the problem is “April 31st.” April is a month with only 30 days. If you only have a short amount of time, you can easily avoid error. The idea behind this is that when our brains detect an error, they search for the missing section. Finally, they will discover the true error hiding within the image.

Some problems do not require mathematics or lateral thinking and are simply a test of your observation skills. This riddle was difficult but simple to solve because it required little time and intellectual capacity. But it really feels good when you get the answer in a matter of seconds.

Also Read

Math Riddle: Prove your cricket craze by solving this numerical quiz
Math Riddle: Prove your cricket craze by solving this numerical quiz

Math riddles are amusing puzzles that test your intelligence. A cricket match...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Word Search Puzzle: Spot 6 words in the image in 37 seconds
Word Search Puzzle: Spot 6 words in the image in 37 seconds
Math Riddles: For a quick break, try these mathematical puzzles!
Math Riddles: For a quick break, try these mathematical puzzles!
Optical Illusion: Face you see first in picture reveals your Inner Mind
Optical Illusion: Face you see first in picture reveals your Inner Mind
Brain Teaser: Spot the murderer at the restaurant in 5 seconds
Brain Teaser: Spot the murderer at the restaurant in 5 seconds
Watch Video: A Cat tied to bench will blow your mind
Watch Video: A Cat tied to bench will blow your mind
Lilly Singh makes Hailer Bieber dance on 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai'
Lilly Singh makes Hailer Bieber dance on 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story