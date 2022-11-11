Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • IQ Test Brain Teaser: Find the missing object in 11 seconds!
IQ Test Brain Teaser: Find the missing object in 11 seconds!

IQ Test Brain Teaser: Find the missing object in 11 seconds!

Articles
IQ Test Brain Teaser: Find the missing object in 11 seconds!

IQ Test Brain Teaser: Find the missing object in 11 seconds!

  • Brain puzzles add creativity to a simple riddle.
  • These brain teasers test your IQ dependent on how you solve the problem.
  • Can you spot a non-twin object in 11 seconds? The answer is easy but complex, so look at the image carefully.
Brain puzzles add creativity to a simple riddle. This type of IQ exam is enjoyable. These brain teasers test your IQ dependent on how you solve the problem. The answer to these brain puzzles won’t be obvious, so you must think creatively. These problems require critical thinking to solve. You must identify which bear in the picture is distinct from the others.

Can you spot a non-twin object in 11 seconds?

In the image above, identify the Object without a twin on the shelf. Only one object in each photograph doesn’t repeat (the support surface doesn’t count). How many can you find?

The answer is easy but complex, so look at the image carefully. The solutions are underneath the question, so don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Answers

Examine all the things in the photograph to find the one without a twin on the shelf. White Vase, Orange Vase, Candle, Violet Book, Red Book, Green Book, Flower Vase, Old Man toy, and Yellow Book have twins on the Shelf. Cupid is the lone item without a twin on the shelf.

The Cupid Statue doesn’t have a twin in the picture. The above puzzle tests intelligence and observation. The puzzle takes quick thinking. You’ll be satisfied if you figure out the answer quickly. This IQ test is fun. An IQ test is the best way to determine your IQ.

Next Story