Jaguars Swim Well, Right? See One Swim Effortlessly

  • Jaguars are renowned for their speed on land, but they also have the extraordinary ability to swim effortlessly in the water.
  • In contrast to tigers, who are also adept swimmers, jaguars can also swim efficiently underwater.
  • The video has garnered over 5,2 million views and over 56,600 Twitter likes.
Jaguars are renowned for their speed on land, but they also have the extraordinary ability to swim effortlessly in the water. In contrast to tigers, who are also adept swimmers, jaguars can also swim efficiently underwater. A video demonstrating that jaguars are superb swimmers recently went viral on social media.

The stunning footage was uploaded on Twitter on November 1st. Its caption stated, “Jaguars are great swimmers.”

Check out the video below:

The four-second clip shows a jaguar swimming in blue waters. It can be observed searching for prey while floating effortlessly beneath the water’s surface. As the animal flips and twists in the water, its body begins to gradually rise. The jaguar glides back to the surface, touching the bottom, thanks to its exceptional swimming ability and deft paw movement.

The now-viral video has captured the attention of Twitterati, who enthusiastically concurred with the message. Some users even shared more resemblances to the carnivore.

“Jaguars are excellent hunters, especially in the water. They’re opportunistic hunters so their diet includes; mammals like capybaras, deer, and monkeys. Along with fish, birds, and reptiles like iguanas, and caimans,” one user explained. Another individual remarked, “even crazier – They can hold their breath for as long as 15 to 20 minutes for sure. Many researchers have reported that the jaguars can hold their breath for as long as 1 hour approximately.” joked a third user, “Are they secretly whales? Like what’s the deal here?”

The video has garnered over 5,2 million views and over 56,600 Twitter likes as of now. Earlier, a video showing a jaguar hunting a crocodile had similarly shocked social media viewers. The video showed a jaguar leaping from mangrove bushes into a river to attack a crocodile. Following a bloody battle between the two, the jaguar emerged triumphant.

Take a look:

Also Read

Jaguar licks whipped cream from a woman’s hand playfully
Jaguar licks whipped cream from a woman’s hand playfully

Samantha is an animal caretaker from Melrose, Florida. She regularly posts images...

