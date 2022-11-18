Japanese woman vanish on camera with invisibility cloak: Watch

All Harry Potter film franchise fans must be aware of his most valued possession – the invisibility cloak. What if we told you there was a real one out there somewhere? Yes, you read that correctly. A Japanese woman appears to have acquired an invisibility cloak, which she proudly displays. A video of the woman wearing it has gone viral on social media, and the internet is buzzing.

The video was published on Twitter by Enezator, who captioned it, “Japanese scientists discovered invisibility.” It depicts a young Japanese woman working in an office. She is seen with what looks to be a thin transparent veil in her hands. When she holds the veil across her body, it acts just like a cloaking device, making her invisible. She then wraps the mysterious piece of cloth around her entire body, from head to toe, to become completely invisible.

Check out the viral video

Japanese scientists discovered invisibility pic.twitter.com/OTXc4kN22D Advertisement — Great Videos (@Enezator) November 16, 2022

While the woman appears to have jumped straight out of the Harry Potter universe, wearing an invisibility cloak, it is most likely the work of some first-rate digital editing with the use of a green screen. The video has been viewed over 11 million times and retweeted over 24,000 times. While some in the comments section were perplexed by the alleged miracle, many others pointed out that it was simply the usage of green screen technology.

One of the users went on to publish a video of a man from another country performing the same technique, saying that it was not the Japanese who discovered it.

We bet we had you persuaded for a moment that there was some sort of magic at work here.

