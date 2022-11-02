Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja” becomes China’s protest song

“Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja” becomes China’s protest song

Articles
Advertisement
“Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja” becomes China’s protest song

“Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja” becomes China’s protest song

Advertisement
  • China’s strict COVID-19 lockdown continues even after the rest of the world has lifted it.
  • Residents are venting their rage in different ways.
  • Bappi Lahiri’s megahit “Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja” is being used to express their emotions.
Advertisement

China’s strict COVID-19 lockdown continues even after the rest of the world has lifted it. Regulations are irking people. They’re venting their rage in different ways. Bappi Lahiri’s megahit “Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja” is being used by Chinese people to express their emotions. Lockdown anthem.

On Douyin, China’s TikTok, many are posting songs. A woman singing “Jie mi, jie mi” (Give me rice, give me rice) in Mandarin has gone viral. She then empties rice vessels. It symbolises the lockdown’s food shortages.

Advertisement

Luckily, Chinese censors missed these videos. It’s going viral.

The Chinese government has reportedly cracked down on lockdown protesters.

The brave protesters are being lauded. China’s zero-COVID policy has isolated it. President Xi Jinping directs positive tests to quarantine centres. Residents of all large cities must also be tested. Parks and other public venues are restricted to people with bad certificates.

Also Read

Riots in Shanghai as public runs out of Food supplies after three-weeks Lockdown
Riots in Shanghai as public runs out of Food supplies after three-weeks Lockdown

Residents of Shanghai who have been restricted to their houses for two...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story