“Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja” becomes China’s protest song

Riots in Shanghai as public runs out of Food supplies after three-weeks Lockdown
China’s strict COVID-19 lockdown continues even after the rest of the world has lifted it. Regulations are irking people. They’re venting their rage in different ways. Bappi Lahiri’s megahit “Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja” is being used by Chinese people to express their emotions. Lockdown anthem.
On Douyin, China’s TikTok, many are posting songs. A woman singing “Jie mi, jie mi” (Give me rice, give me rice) in Mandarin has gone viral. She then empties rice vessels. It symbolises the lockdown’s food shortages.
Luckily, Chinese censors missed these videos. It’s going viral.
The Chinese government has reportedly cracked down on lockdown protesters.
The brave protesters are being lauded. China’s zero-COVID policy has isolated it. President Xi Jinping directs positive tests to quarantine centres. Residents of all large cities must also be tested. Parks and other public venues are restricted to people with bad certificates.
