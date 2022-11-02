Bhuban Badyakar became famous when his song “Kacha Badam” reached millions on social media.

In the new song, Bhuban says he no longer sells peanuts.

This song also shows how his life has changed.

Social internet makes celebrities. Recent examples are Bhuban Badyakar. Bhuban Badyakar of Kuraljuri village in Lakshinarayanpur village panchayat under Dubrajpur block of Birbhum became famous when his song “Kacha Badam” reached millions on social media. Celebrities from home and abroad twisted their legs in “Kacha Badam” reels.

Badyakar wrote “Kacha Badam” to attract buyers while selling peanuts in Birbhum district villages (Kacha badam). He sang “Kacha badam” while selling peanuts. Someone liked the song after hearing it once and asked Bhuban to sing so he could record. He uploaded the song to Facebook. The trip began then. His creative song “Kacha Badam” was honoured by the West Bengal Police and throughout the state.

Check out the video below:

Bhuban Badyakar has been quiet for months. Many assumed he was temporary too. Nope. His Kali Puja song was released. He promised more songs. A new unreleased song reached us. In the new song, Bhuban Badyakar says he no longer sells peanuts.

“Ekhan Ami Bechi Na Badam” is his latest. This song also shows how his life has changed. Netizens love Bhuban Badyakar’s new song. The song’s social media response will show that enthusiasm.

