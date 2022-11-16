Kansas woman spent Rs 8.13 Lakh to feel like her True Self

Jessy has 28 piercings, most around her lips.

They have 80ml earlobes whereas most firms just do 50ml. Their forehead dermal horn implants stand out.

Jessy said the body modification community is fantastic and she’s met many pals.

Trends are followed. People enjoy piercings, tattoos, and odd hair colour. Body modifications include tattoos, extended necks, and branded skin. A Kansas woman spent lakhs altering their appearance to feel like themselves.

Non-binary Jessy told the media that changing their image had made them happy. The Amazon worker began changing their appearance at about 14 years old.

Jessy was “fascinated” by the 26-year-ear old’s cousin’s stretcher. Since then, they’ve done the research and transformed their image.

Take a look:

Jessy said it’s different for everyone. “I think ‘that looks cool’ and then you go ‘I think I can go bigger – I can go bigger again’.”

They also said they’ve always been anxious and hidden, “It’s not that I wanted to stand out but the more I do it just makes me feel like myself. It makes me happy.”

They were often criticised for their appearance. Jessy said the body modification community is fantastic and she’s met many pals.

Jessy has spent over $10,000 (roughly Rs 8.13 lakh) and has no plans to stop. However, they don’t prioritise spending money on operations regularly because they hope to buy a house with their boyfriend.

