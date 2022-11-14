Kid records mom’s dance, yet she films his reaction: Video Viral

On Instagram, a viral video of a son’s reaction to his mother dancing went viral.

Social media channels are flooded with recordings of people attempting various trends. One such fad is tricking loved ones into filming themselves while pretending to record something else. The outcomes are frequently adorable and a little bit amusing to watch. A video of a son’s response to his mother dancing was uploaded on Instagram. What makes the video so great is how cutely the child reacts while thinking he is tapping his mother.

Madison Chavez shared the video on her Instagram page. “The end, why am I bawling at this trend?! He’s SO CUTE,” she commented, before sharing a video of her son. The clip begins with the mother dancing. It then shows how the child continues to smile while believing he is filming his mother dancing.

Take a look at the video:

Four days ago, the video was shared. The video has had about 1.7 million views since it was posted, and the figure is growing. People have also left numerous comments on the video.

“That smile screams ‘my mom is beautiful and I am too’ and it makes me smile,” one Instagram user commented. “The eyes chico. The eyes never lie, his eyes are full of love for his mom,” said another. “This trend makes me cry and smile all at the same time. He’s so cute,” said a third. “This is the absolute sweetest video! He just adores his mama!” wrote a fourth.

