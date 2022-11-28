Lionesses graze freely near Gujarat’s Gir: Watch

When we humans go on safari and track predators in the wild, we are meant to be in well-protected cars. For obvious reasons, we are expected to be on the other side of the cage in zoos.

It’s always a good idea to keep a safe distance from big cats like Asiatic lions. Because coming into them without any barriers might be a life-changing or life-ending experience.

However, in a video published on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, two people appear to be unconcerned and relaxed, despite the fact that two lions are walking on a field just a few metres away.

Nanda said the video was filmed in Gujarat and showed the large cats lazily lounging on a newly cultivated farm. While standing just a few feet away from one of the lionesses, a dude wearing a skull cap is seen nonchalantly reading his phone.

One of the large cats walks across the field to another lion who is sitting between the lines.

The most astounding aspect of the situation was that neither the men nor the lions fled away. Throughout, there is a sense of tranquilly and trust.

Watch it here

Another day in Gujarat,India.

Since it was posted on Sunday evening, the video has received about 1 lakh views. “Another day in Gujarat,India,” Nanda captioned it.

Social media users suggested that the males in the video were either professional handlers or had a long history with the huge animals.

“Will this lead to human-animal conflict? It looks like lionesses are wandering on a farm land with a lone farmer standing near by attending to his cell phone,” a user wrote.

“Seeing these lions running across the field is a good sign, as it indicates their growing population. However, the humans enforcement upon their land are worrying. For the larger lion population among the larger human population cant coexist. You have cut down on the either of the one,” another user commented.

According to one user, the video was shot at Saavaj, which is part of Gir National Park.

Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary is a national park and wildlife sanctuary in Gujarat, located near Talala Gir. It is well-known for its Asiatic lion population.

