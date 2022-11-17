Lizzo surprises fan who asked to borrow her dress on TikTok

Lizzo’s kindness to a writer is praised online. Aurielle Marie made a TikTok video last month demanding the popstar’s 2022 Emmys attire. Aurielle was one of Out 100’s LGBTQ+ Literary and Publishing stars of the year and wanted to borrow Lizzo’s clothing, Entertainment Tonight said.

“I can’t find anything huge b**ch and red carpet ready,” they said on TikTok. “I know how it feels to be the biggest b**ch in the room and face criticism. They remarked in a TikTok video that their daring was inspired by theirs.

They borrowed the Emmys dress because it’s their favourite and made the TikTok video because you never know what can happen. True enough.

Marie received Lizzo’s gift on time. She sent the 2019 American Music Awards outfit instead of the tulle Emmys dress. There’s more. She sent a seamstress to fit Marie’s dress.

“Y’all. Lizzo… THEE Lizzo gifted me a #out100 outfit. It arrived Friday, 10 minutes before our trip to New York. Beautiful. LIKE???????? I’m screaming! I’ll show you!” Marie tweeting.

Advertisement Tiktok is so amazing. This author has to accept the biggest award of her career & she made a video asking Lizzo for her 2019 AMA performance dress &… pic.twitter.com/jkT6QOsXFH — gabby.💐✨ 3-7 ⚜️ (@xogabbyelle_) November 16, 2022

