Luggage Loading in an Airplane: Viral Video

The majority of us enjoy flying. The blue sky, cotton candy clouds, and the exhilaration of flying off into the air and looking at the scenery are unequalled pleasures. However, some flight travellers have reported cases in which their bags went lost or did not arrive at their intended destination. Many people are also curious about how staff members load luggage. A video has been released that shows how suitcases and bags are loaded onto an airline.

The time-lapse video, uploaded by Twitter user Fascinating, shows a baggage handler in the plane with a portable conveyor belt to assist in stacking the suitcases. He is initially seen relaxing for a few seconds, and as soon as the bags arrive, the staff member begins assembling the luggage, with smaller bags and backpacks used to fill the gaps. One side of the plane fills up with baggage in a matter of seconds. The luggage handler goes through identical motions on the other side of the plane. As shown in the video, he also does some push-ups before doing so.

How luggage is loaded on airplanes. pic.twitter.com/wbTHD7bOjw — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) November 21, 2022

The video has received 1.3 million views and 14,000 likes since it was shared.

According to one user, “Wow, I never considered who the person was placing the luggage in airplanes. Good thing I rarely check in a bad. And when I do, I always travel light .”

“Can confirm that this is how we load planes in Sweden aswell! The “tread mill” part can lower/increase the speed if necessary ” another one remarked

I believe it is not as simple as it looks. This hero has to balance out the various weights (more or less) for stability. Or, something to that effect,” a third person commented.

“If it’s this packed, how do they retrieve a particular price of luggage if the passenger failed to board the flight?” Another user, who had knowledge of the matter, said, “I’ve done this job and yes the most stressful thing is finding bags to offload. In the UK at least a bag can’t be on the plane when a passenger isn’t with it. And believe me most airlines don’t treat bags this nicely!!” user asked.

