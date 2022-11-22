Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Luggage Loading in an Airplane: Viral Video
Luggage Loading in an Airplane: Viral Video

Luggage Loading in an Airplane: Viral Video

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

The majority of us enjoy flying. The blue sky, cotton candy clouds, and the exhilaration of flying off into the air and looking at the scenery are unequalled pleasures. However, some flight travellers have reported cases in which their bags went lost or did not arrive at their intended destination. Many people are also curious about how staff members load luggage. A video has been released that shows how suitcases and bags are loaded onto an airline.

The time-lapse video, uploaded by Twitter user Fascinating, shows a baggage handler in the plane with a portable conveyor belt to assist in stacking the suitcases. He is initially seen relaxing for a few seconds, and as soon as the bags arrive, the staff member begins assembling the luggage, with smaller bags and backpacks used to fill the gaps. One side of the plane fills up with baggage in a matter of seconds. The luggage handler goes through identical motions on the other side of the plane. As shown in the video, he also does some push-ups before doing so.

Advertisement

The video has received 1.3 million views and 14,000 likes since it was shared.

According to one user, “Wow, I never considered who the person was placing the luggage in airplanes. Good thing I rarely check in a bad. And when I do, I always travel light .”

“Can confirm that this is how we load planes in Sweden aswell! The “tread mill” part can lower/increase the speed if necessary ” another one remarked

I believe it is not as simple as it looks. This hero has to balance out the various weights (more or less) for stability. Or, something to that effect,” a third person commented.

“If it’s this packed, how do they retrieve a particular price of luggage if the passenger failed to board the flight?” Another user, who had knowledge of the matter, said, “I’ve done this job and yes the most stressful thing is finding bags to offload. In the UK at least a bag can’t be on the plane when a passenger isn’t with it. And believe me most airlines don’t treat bags this nicely!!” user asked.

Advertisement

Also Read

Woman speed skating with her horse and her dog: Viral Video
Woman speed skating with her horse and her dog: Viral Video

There is no doubt that animal films are an infinite source of...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story