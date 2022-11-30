Man attacked by goose while playing with its children: WATCH

No one, no matter how powerful, can interfere with a mother attempting to defend her children. A popular video of a goose family wonderfully exemplified this concept, demonstrating how fierce a mother might be if she felt even the slightest threat to her children.

The video begins with two adult goose birds carrying their goslings along a sidewalk near a motorway. Following that, a man in a pink sweater crosses the street and attempts to play with the goslings gathered on the sidewalk. The mother of the goslings is observing the incident and, startled by the unexpected danger, begins fiercely beak-attacking the man.

She flies to attack the man and chases him along the street until she has completely blocked him off from his babies. The goose, who made the situation appear dire for the man, forced him to keep running for his life. The woman taking this video was giggling the entire time because of these incredible images, which usually do not occur to animal lovers. However, nothing bad happened as a result of the incident.

Watch the video

Geese typically graze together in fields, eating grasses, sedges, grains, and berries, according to National Geographic. Their bills have serrated edges that aid in the cutting of thick grass stalks.

The video, which was published on Twitter by a user going by the name UOldguy, is currently going viral and has received several views and likes.

