Man hides stealing money in a drum inspired by the film “Dhol”

India is a nation where movies have a big influence on people’s lives, and over the years, some people have exploited fictional movies as motivation for criminal activity. In a related development, a young man from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh tried to steal money and hide it like he had seen in a Bollywood movie from 2007. A three-minute video detailing the entire incident and the recovery of the stolen funds was posted on the UP Tak Twitter account.

The individual, known as Pawan Kumar Sharma, was a driver in Delhi who stole Rs 18 lakh from his employer before fleeing. After learning of the theft, his employer reported the matter to the Delhi police. In order to find the driver, the Delhi police got in touch with the UP police.

On Sunday morning, the driver was discovered at his home in Pilibhit, UP. The young man was detained by the police and aggressively questioned about the money he had stolen, but he refused to admit it. To find the money, the Delhi police and the local police made the decision to search the entire house.

The 18 lakh rupees were discovered by the police during the raid inside a Dholak, a two-headed hand drum used in traditional music. The location of the money may cause some of us to be reminded of the Bollywood film Dhol, whose narrative revolved around a drum full of cash. The suspect told the police that the idea to hide the money in a drum came from the same movie after being transported to Delhi so that the inquiry could move further.

A similar theft inspired by Bollywood was carried out earlier this year by two men who were caught during picket checks in north Delhi. They were involved in stealing and mugging while riding pricey racing bikes. After being questioned, the suspects claimed that the Bollywood movie Dhoom had given them the idea to rob people. One country-made pistol, two live rounds, ten cell phones, and two racing motorcycles that were utilized in committing the crime and fleeing the scene were recovered from them by the police.

