Man jumps into ocean after proposal ring falls: Watch

When the guy decides to go down on one knee to ask for his lover’s hand in marriage, a lot of time and attention goes into organising the perfect proposal. However, a beautiful moment between a Florida guy and his girlfriend turned dramatic when the engagement ring dropped into the sea.

Scott Clyne and his girlfriend Suzie Tucker can be seen standing on the boat savouring the magnificent scenery in a video uploaded by Scott Clyne on Facebook. The pair extended out their arms in a romantic posture against the gorgeous backdrop of the sunset. Mr Clyne took a ring box from his shorts pocket as he prepared to get down on one knee to propose, thinking it was the perfect moment.

However, the box slipped from his grasp and plunged into the sea. He dove into the ocean without wasting a single second, emerging victorious as he held the ring box in his hands, leaving his girlfriend in splits.

“This is 100% real. 100% my luck. 100% will never forget….,” The Facebook post was captioned by Mr Clyne.

Clyne was assisted by a friend who captured the entire thing by snatching the ring from him and carefully placing it on the vessel. After everything had cooled down, Mr Clyne began his proposal, and his girlfriend answered yes while laughing and kissing him.

“I had the ring in my back pocket and when I went to reach for it, the corner of the ring box got caught on the top of my pocket and slipped out of my hands. Everything was an absolute blur from that point on! All I remember thinking was ‘this can’t be happening!’ and the next thing I knew I was in the water. I didn’t hesitate to jump in because I envisioned it sinking quickly and I wasn’t taking a chance,” Mr Clyne told.

“I saw it bounce off the deck and hit the water and thankfully it floated for a split second, giving me the chance to grab it as I dove in. Everything was a blur after that. I panicked and reacted by lunging for the ring box before it could sink, not caring if I fell into the water. Luckily, I was able to recover the ring!” He continued.

