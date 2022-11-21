Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Man plays piano for elephant mom and baby. Video of animal react
Man plays piano for mama and baby elephants. Video shows how animals react

  • A video of a man playing the piano for elephants has gone viral.
  • The video has almost 4,700 views.

People were amazed and amused when they saw a video of a man playing the piano for two elephants. In the video, a mother elephant and her baby are seen standing in front of the man and watching his show with patience.

The video shows pianist Paul Barton. It was first posted on his YouTube channel in 2019. “A few clips playing piano for elephants Norpor and her baby Norgel. Music: 1) Méditation de Thaïs 2) Pachelbel Canon in D,” he also wrote when he shared the video.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu recently posted the clip again on Twitter, which made people talk about it again. Piano for mother and baby elephant. Video – Paul Barton Thailand,”  she wrote in the caption.

The video starts with Barton playing his piano in a clearing in the middle of a jungle. The video also shows how the elephants move their trunks, as if to show how much they like his music.

Check out the video:

The video was shared a day ago. The video has almost 4,700 views. People liked and commented on the post.

“Such a lively audience. worth performing,” someone wrote on Twitter. “So sweet,” wrote someone else. “Wow, so nice,” said a third.

