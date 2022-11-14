Many are beginning to understand why tops of London buses are white

Advertisement
  • Reddit user claims they were unaware that London buses have white tops.
  • Buses’ top acts as a mirror, reflecting the sun’s rays.
  • As air conditioning burns more fuel, buses typically turn it off during the hot months.
It’s impossible to visit London without seeing at least one of its many famous sites. There is a phone booth on every street corner and a bar on every block. The capital’s distinctive red buses are only one example. Ever wonder why the buses’ roofs are white?

A Reddit member claims they were unaware of the information drop. How could I not realise that London buses have white tops? the user asked.

A discussion about possible explanations for the roof’s new hue ensued. Someone other suggested that the number on top of the bus played a role.

According to the user, “the black ID number probably doesn’t stick out enough on red,” which is why it’s been printed in white so it can be seen from afar by a helicopter or CCTV.

The notion was promptly shot down by a Reddit member who asked, “But, that doesn’t explain why the whole roof is white – they’d only need to paint the bit surrounding the ID numbers?”

However, it was discovered that the reason is to increase productivity. The white-topped vehicles have really been seen driving through London as far back as 2004.

The white top acts as a mirror, reflecting the sun’s rays and keeping the bus from being too hot in the summer. As air conditioning burns more fuel, buses typically turn it off during the hot months. More simply said, this means the buses have a smaller negative impact on the planet.

