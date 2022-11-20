Math Riddles: 5 tricky questions with answers

Math and math riddles aren’t everyone’s thing.

Math and math riddles aren’t everyone’s thing. Math riddles are an excellent approach to practise problem-solving and receiving a mental workout.

Math questions need logic, creativity, and strategy, thus answering them tests and improves your analytical skills. We want to help you study and become smarter. Why else are we here? Here’s another collection of math riddles.

5 fun math puzzles.

Math Riddle #1

Solve: 3^(4)÷3^(2)

Math Riddle #2

A dog show has 49 entries. Small dogs outnumber big dogs by 36. How many little dogs registered?

Math Riddle #3

Add or multiply these three integers to reach the same answer.

Math Riddle #4

Solve 4.923

Math Riddle #5

A man climbs a hill. To reach the mountain’s peak, he must walk 100 km. Each day he climbs 2 kilometres. Exhausted, he sleeps there at night. Because of the slope, he falls 1 kilometre while sleeping at night. How long does he climb?

If you’re skilled at math, you can solve these riddles simply, but if math isn’t your strength, it will be difficult.

This arithmetic puzzle is a challenge if you find it too easy. Solve each question in 10 seconds or less.

Math Puzzle Answers

Math Riddle #1: 9

The question was on a New York test in 2014. The question is 32, or 9.

Math Riddle 2: 42.5

To find how many little dogs are competing, subtract 36 from 49. Divide 13 by 2 to get the number of big dogs competing, 6.5. 42.5 little dogs participated after adding 6.5 to 36. We know it’s impossible to count a living organism in decimals, but this was a second-grade test question.

Math Riddle #3: 1, 2, and 3.

1 + 3 = 6

1 x 2 x 3 = 6

Math Riddle 4: 0.64

Math Riddle #5: Answer: It will take 99 days to climb the peak.

