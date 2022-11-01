Math riddles: Are so difficult that your calculations may fail!

Is your math good enough?

Do you like your quick calculations?

Are math concepts strong?

Let’s become rivals today if all three questions are yes.

For 5 minutes, forget we’re pals.

Advertisement

Today, answer these difficult math puzzles.

Let’s begin the hard riddles immediately.

Here you go!

Hard Math Riddle 1:

John, Lucifer, and Henry are three brothers. Interestingly, their current age is prime. What’s more interesting is that the difference between their ages is also prime. How old are they?

Hard Math Riddle 2:

Advertisement

James has ten coins totalling $1.19. From these coins, he cannot make exact changes for a dollar, half-dollar, quarter, dime, or nickel. What coins does he have?

Hard Math Riddle 3:

There are 25 red balls, and 47 green balls. and 3 blue balls in a basket. There is a blind man. What is the minimum number of balls that the blind man has to pick to make sure that there are at least 2 balls of different colours?

Hard Math Riddle 4:

Daniel has 8 bricks. Seven of them weigh the same amount and one is slightly heavier. Using a balance scale, how can Daniel find the heavier brick in two weights?

Hard Math Riddle 5:

Advertisement

Two travellers spend from 12 o’clock to 6 o’clock walking along a level road, up a hill, and back again. Their pace is 4 mph on the level, 3 mph uphill, and 6 mph downhill. How far do they walk and at what time do they reach the top of the hill?

So, are you sweating?

Relax, here are the answers!

ANSWERS

Riddle 1 of Hard Math:

Three brothers are John, Lucifer, and Henry. Surprisingly, their current age is ideal. What’s more intriguing is that the age gap between them is equally significant. What are their ages?

Advertisement

ANSWER:

Lucifer is two years old, John is five, and Henry is seven. The age difference 7 – 2 = 5 is prime; the age difference 7 – 5 = 2 is prime; and the age difference 5 – 2 = 3 is prime.

Riddle 2 of Hard Math:

James has a total of ten coins worth $1.19. He cannot make exact changes for a dollar, half-dollar, quarter, dime, or nickel with these coins. What kind of coins does he have?

ANSWER

A quarter, a half-dollar, four dimes, and four pennies.

Advertisement

Riddle 3 of Hard Math:

There are 25 red balls and 47 green balls in the game. as well as three blue balls in a basket There is a man who is blind. What is the bare minimum of balls that the blind man must select to ensure that there are at least two balls of different colours?

ANSWER

48 balls. There’s a slim chance he’ll get 47 green balls in a row.

Riddle 4 of Hard Math:

Daniel has eight bricks. Seven of them are the same weight, and one is a little heavier. How can Daniel determine the heavier brick in two weighings using a balance scale?

Advertisement

ANSWER

First, he divides them into piles of three, three, and two bricks. Then he compares the weights of each groups of three. If they balance, he knows the brick is one of the two unweighed bricks, and he can weigh them to determine which is heavier. If the three-brick stacks do not balance, he will weigh two of the three bricks. If they balance, he’ll know the brick that wasn’t weighed is heavier, and if they don’t, he’ll find the heavier one.

Riddle 5 of Hard Math:

From 12 p.m. until 6 p.m., two travellers walk down a flat route, up a hill, and back. Their average speed is 4 mph on flat ground, 3 mph uphill, and 6 mph downhill. How far do they travel and when do they get at the top of the hill?

ANSWER

They hike four miles and arrive at the top of the hill at three o’clock.

Advertisement

So, is your self-esteem shaky? Did you get even one of them correct? We are not your math professor, and we will not take points from your grade. And, Lord, let us put an end to this antagonism and shake hands in friendship.

Also Read Math Riddles: Solve these to Demonstrate if your Genius Math issues can be found anywhere. They appear in everyday life, ranging...