Mexican city breaks world record with 74-foot Catrina statue

According to Guinness World Records, the Mexican city of Puerto Vallarta broke a world record by constructing a calavera catrina, a traditional Day of the Dead Festival skeleton measuring 74 feet and 4.87 inches tall (GWR). Catrina was a skeleton figure frequently used as a symbol of the Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos.

This accomplishment was accomplished by Puerto Vallarta on November 2, 2022. GWR notes that it took the city more than a year to construct the statue, with local artist Alondra Muca leading the charge.

Catrina was established near the Faro del Malecon, a historic lighthouse that is now a prominent municipal landmark. Additionally, GWR notes that the structure is composed of aluminium and fibreglass.

A group of seamstresses, carpenters, florists, architects, and designers collaborated on the project to ensure that it matched the colourful Mexican traditions linked with the widely celebrated Day of the Dead.

“The attire of the catrina, which features marine motifs, pays respect to the Pacific Ocean. The adult forearm-sized fingernails of the statue were hand-painted and adorned with images of fish, shells, and manta rays “GWR’s official website states.

According to the website, the structure will be on exhibit for one week. The cloth used to create Catrina’s attire will be donated to local dressmakers and seamstresses once she has been dismounted.

Day of the Dead combines All Souls’ Day, a celebration brought to Mexico by Spanish invaders in the early 1500s, with the Aztec ritual of honoring ancestors. Similar to a family reunion, the holiday is primarily observed in Mexico on November 1 and 2. It is a joyous event that promotes the remembrance and celebration of the deceased.

