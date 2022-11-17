Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Mimicry artist recreates Alia Bhatt’s ‘pathological liar’ sequence
Mimicry artist recreates Alia Bhatt’s ‘pathological liar’ sequence

Mimicry artist recreates Alia Bhatt’s ‘pathological liar’ sequence

Articles
Advertisement
Mimicry artist recreates Alia Bhatt’s ‘pathological liar’ sequence

Mimicry artist recreates Alia Bhatt’s ‘pathological liar’ sequence

Advertisement
  • The artist has a high level of Instagram virality and routinely posts videos of herself imitating Alia Bhatt.
  • She recently posted a new video in which she imitates a celebrity.
  • She is portrayed acting out the iconic “pathological liar” scene from Alia’s Filmfare interview this time.
Advertisement

Chandni, a mimicry artist, is without a doubt at the top of the list when it comes to impersonators of Alia Bhatt because of her accurate portrayals of the star. The artist has a high level of Instagram virality and routinely posts videos of herself imitating Alia Bhatt. She recently posted a new video in which she imitates a celebrity. She is portrayed acting out the iconic “pathological liar” scene from Alia’s Filmfare interview this time.

Also Read

Artist mimics stars reacting to Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot
Artist mimics stars reacting to Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot

Ranveer Singh's naked photoshoot generated a tremendous amount of excitement among the...

The caption for the video stated, “I am a Born Pathological liar. Please retell Alia Bhatt’s “Abke Baras” tale, according to the text overlay on the video. Chandni can be seen in this video acting out a certain section of Alia Bhatt’s 2019 Filmfare interview with Jitesh Pillai. Jitesh questions Alia about the association between “abke baras and frogs” during the interview. Alia proceeds to tell the entire tale and admits that she is a “pathological liar.”

Click here to view the video that Chandni posted:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Chandni Bhabhda 🧿 (@chandnimimic)

Advertisement

The video has received more than 2.1 lakh views since it was shared a day ago, and the numbers are steadily rising. Additionally, it attracted a number of comments from verified accounts on the internet.

Also Read

‘Mimic artist’ Ranveer Singh takes all by surprise by imitating Hrithik, Kartik & more
‘Mimic artist’ Ranveer Singh takes all by surprise by imitating Hrithik, Kartik & more

And the curtains are finally up. Season 7 of Koffee With Karan...

“Hahahaha! Deadly, “an individual posted. Another person remarked, “Oh my goodness.” Another said, “The flaring nostrils grab me every time.” A fourth laughed and said, “At times, I wondered whether Alia was copying her. “Omg! That was done so expertly “put forth a fifth. The sixth person wrote, using the heart symbol, “Gurll you nailed it.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jeremy Strong's method acting has an impact on his coworkers  
Jeremy Strong's method acting has an impact on his coworkers  
Kate Middleton left red-faced in latest Royal Family engagement
Kate Middleton left red-faced in latest Royal Family engagement
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky they make an adorable pair at her 35th birthday party
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky they make an adorable pair at her 35th birthday party
Meghan Markle 'upset and overwhelmed' about how she portrayed in the series
Meghan Markle 'upset and overwhelmed' about how she portrayed in the series
Kangana Ranaut will announce the new release date of Emergency
Kangana Ranaut will announce the new release date of Emergency
Janelle James was 'drunk' when she interrupted Sheryl Lee Ralph at Golden Globes
Janelle James was 'drunk' when she interrupted Sheryl Lee Ralph at Golden Globes
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story