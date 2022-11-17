Mimicry artist recreates Alia Bhatt’s ‘pathological liar’ sequence

The artist has a high level of Instagram virality and routinely posts videos of herself imitating Alia Bhatt.

She recently posted a new video in which she imitates a celebrity.

She is portrayed acting out the iconic “pathological liar” scene from Alia’s Filmfare interview this time.

The caption for the video stated, “I am a Born Pathological liar. Please retell Alia Bhatt’s “Abke Baras” tale, according to the text overlay on the video. Chandni can be seen in this video acting out a certain section of Alia Bhatt’s 2019 Filmfare interview with Jitesh Pillai. Jitesh questions Alia about the association between “abke baras and frogs” during the interview. Alia proceeds to tell the entire tale and admits that she is a “pathological liar.”

Click here to view the video that Chandni posted:

The video has received more than 2.1 lakh views since it was shared a day ago, and the numbers are steadily rising. Additionally, it attracted a number of comments from verified accounts on the internet.

“Hahahaha! Deadly, “an individual posted. Another person remarked, “Oh my goodness.” Another said, “The flaring nostrils grab me every time.” A fourth laughed and said, “At times, I wondered whether Alia was copying her. “Omg! That was done so expertly “put forth a fifth. The sixth person wrote, using the heart symbol, “Gurll you nailed it.”