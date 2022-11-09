Advertisement
Monkey stuck in bike’s wheel; viral clip shows people rescue

Articles
A touching video of a group of people attempting to save a monkey caught between the wheels of a bike has gone popular on social media. The incident occurred in the Badosarai region of Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki when a monkey attempted to cross the road. Netizens have widely shared a video of the incident.

The monkey was apparently attempting to cross a road, but instead of reaching the other side, the animal became entangled in the wheel of a speeding bike. Fortunately, the person on the bike used the brakes just in time, and the monkey was uninjured.

Take a look at the clip:

