Monkey stuck in bike’s wheel; viral clip shows people rescue

A touching video of a group of people attempting to save a monkey caught between the wheels of a bike has gone popular on social media. The incident occurred in the Badosarai region of Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki when a monkey attempted to cross the road. Netizens have widely shared a video of the incident.

The monkey was apparently attempting to cross a road, but instead of reaching the other side, the animal became entangled in the wheel of a speeding bike. Fortunately, the person on the bike used the brakes just in time, and the monkey was uninjured.

Take a look at the clip:

#Viralvideo A monkey gets stuck in one of the wheels of a speeding motorcycle while crossing a road in UP’s Barabanki. People rushed in to rescue the monkey immediately. pic.twitter.com/45WtQs53bD Advertisement — India.com (@indiacom) November 9, 2022

