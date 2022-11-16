MP stationmaster saves woman from train: Watch

People continue to endanger their lives by crossing railway tracks, despite repeated warnings. Last Thursday, a similar occurrence occurred at the Hoshangabad train station in Madhya Pradesh. A train nearly ran over a 65-year-old woman who was attempting to access the platform by crossing railway tracks rather than using the overbridge. Deshraj Meena, the station master, acted quickly and saved the woman’s life.

The Ministry of Railways shared CCTV footage of the same occurrence on Twitter. The station master can be seen in the video racing over the next track and pulling the woman onto the platform. He climbed up himself just before the train arrived after saving the woman. Along with the video, they articulated a Hindi caption that said, “Vigilant railway worker saved the woman’s life! An alert station manager saved a woman crossing the railway track at Hoshangabad railway station in Madhya Pradesh by risking her life. Passengers are requested to use the foot over bridge to cross the tracks at the station.”

सतर्क रेल कर्मी ने बचाई महिला की जान! मध्य प्रदेश के होशंगाबाद रेलवे स्टेशन पर रेल पटरी पार कर रही एक महिला को सजग स्टेशन मैनेजर ने अपनी जान जोखिम में डालकर बचाया। यात्रियों से निवेदन है कि स्टेशन पर ट्रैक पार करने के लिए फुट ओवर ब्रिज का उपयोग करें। pic.twitter.com/TrQhiiiAkG
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 14, 2022

Netizens flooded the comment area, praising the station master’s foresight. “It is good that he came in time and saved her life. Be careful while crossing railway tracks!! Never try to cross the railway track when the train is coming.”

“Good job done by the station manager, looking to such incidents repeatedly, railway should punish such violator of basic rules,” another person said.

“OMG, the guy passed a train to help the woman coming from another direction. He really risked his life, as before the train moves a horn is blown, and it’s the short duration it’s loud,” the third user said.

“Our Salute to the Great Station Master of Hoshangabad railway station for his presence of mind and by putting his life at risk he saved this Sister, pls don’t take Short Cuts because it takes you directly to hell only,” wrote another.

According to the source, railway officials praised Deshraj Meena’s efforts, saying, “During this, there was barely four seconds between the moment the woman was saved and the train passed. In this way, commendable and excellent work was done by the employee to save the life of the woman.”

While uploading the video, the ministry recommended people use the foot-over bridge to cross the railway tracks to avoid mishaps.

