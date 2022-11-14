Nagaland minister wows guests with dance moves: Watch

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shared a video of himself dancing during Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s daughter’s wedding.

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along is well-liked by netizens for his impeccable sense of comedy, and his social media posts frequently spark discussion. Just like his last tweet on his official Twitter account. The video shows him shaking a leg at Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s daughter’s wedding, and it is, predictably, winning hearts and attracting acclaim online.

Watch the video:

The body says what words cannot. 😬 Advertisement माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री नेफियू रियो जी, की बेटी के शादी में मैंने भी दो स्टेप्स लगा दिया 🕺 pic.twitter.com/QjtecDGxjD — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) November 13, 2022

“The body says what words cannot. I also shaked a leg in the marriage of the daughter of Hon’ble Chief Minister Mr Neiphiu Rio ji ” Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, wrote about it. Temjen Imna Along, clad in a kurta pyjama and sadri, can be seen dancing his heart out with other wedding guests in the film.

The video was published on Twitter a day ago and has received over 1.6 lakh views since then. It has also received over 12,900 likes and a number of retweets.

“That’s why you are a popular young leader of North East,” a Twitter user said. “Lots of love and respect from Bengal to you sir,” said another. “Great, next time pls try moonwalk,” said a third. “Imna Sir, You look so adorable…. Your dancing is winning so many hearts,” wrote a fourth. “More than two steps are seen,” joked a fourth with laughing emoticons.

