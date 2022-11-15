Netizens amused by monkey’s ‘free ride’ on a cat: WATCH

Cute animal videos abound on the internet, and watching them perform endearing antics is simply enjoyable. A video of this type has gone viral, and everyone is captivated with it. A video of a cat walking about with money on its back has all animal lovers on the internet in stitches. The video became viral on Twitter. In the video, a cat is seen going down the street with its pal, a squirrel monkey. The couple can be seen going down the street, the monkey closely clutching the cat’s back. As they ride down the lanes together, the couple appears to be at comfortable in each other’s company. In addition to the video, the description added to the post said, “Taking a free ride.”

Check out the cute video:

As of now, the video has received over one million views. Several social media users commented on how adorable the couple appeared in the video. “That’s what best buds do. They carry each other,” one person said. “When animals of different species become friends their relationship is deep. So cute,” another person said. “The best thing I’ve seen in a long, long time #loveit,” a third person said.

“The cat is actually being super cautious and defensive like it’s trying to protect its own kitten. It really adopted lil monkey,” one person responded.

A video of a cat sliding on a concrete surface previously went viral on the internet. In the short video, a black cat can be seen sliding down a slanted pillar-like structure. The cat continues to move fast from one location to another, repeating the action multiple times. The highlight of the video is the animal running back to the top to slide again. “Cat slide,” the caption stated. View the video here:

As of now, the video has received over seven million views.

