Netizens are shocked by a man’s 42 backflips at Juhu Beach

The video of a man completing 42 backflips at Mumbai’s Juhu Beach has gone incredibly viral on social media platforms and may make you exclaim ‘wow.’

Every now and then, social media posts footage of people completing backflips, one of the most difficult sorts of gymnastics. We’ve seen everything from a woman performing them in a saree to a man performing them in high heels. An old video of a man completing 42 backflips at Mumbai’s Juhu beach is now going viral on social media thanks to numerous reshares. And after watching this video, you might find it difficult to keep your ‘wows’ to yourself.

A man named Salman Khan shared the footage on Instagram. On the meta-owned network, he has over 42.8K committed followers who look forward to his daily backflip routines. “How many flips? Next time with more power” said the caption below the video, which was accompanied by various hashtags, including #backflip and #workinprogress. In it, Salman Khan effortlessly performs continuous backflips. It’s amazing to see how he virtually covered the entire sandy stretch in one go.

On September 30, the video was published on Instagram, and it has since earned over 45 million views and 3.7 million likes. Many people have responded in the comments section to the share.

This was 42 flips but sooner 100 flips are coming on our platter,” posted an individual. “Nice bro keep it up,” wrote another. “Crazzzzyyyyyy,” shared a third with fire emoji. “Ohhhh unstopable,” expressed a fourth. “Smooth like butter,” said a fifth.

