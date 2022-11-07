Netizens blames the biker in this WagonR with bike accident

A viral video shows a white WagonR slamming with a motorcycle, launching the woman rider and her youngster into the air.

According to accounts, the collision occurred near a t-junction in Pune’s Junnar neighbourhood.

According to sources, the collision occurred when the two-wheeler and the car were crossing a t-point in Pune’s Junnar neighbourhood. The two-wheeler was turning on the Belhe-Jejuri highway.

The bike rider and his family are flung into the air after being hit by the WagonR, according to surveillance footage released online. The child can be heard crying as the automobile comes to a halt, and onlookers rush to the scene to assist the family.

Fortunately, the rider, his wife, and their child were not seriously injured.

Soon after the video went viral on social media, people began thoroughly scrutinising it. Many people felt that the WagonR driver was not to blame for the crash.

Some even claimed that the road design for crossings was flawed. According to locals, the road was recently upgraded after it became extremely dangerous to drive on.

Others said the bike rider should have been fined for not wearing a helmet.

Here are some responses:

An Instagram user wrote, “It’s purely the fault of the biker.. Almost from the left most corner he wanted to cross all over the other side. On top of it, he should be penalised for not wearing a helmet by a pillion rider.”

“Did no one notice that the car was driving on the right side, and within speed limits? But the bike rider ( with family sitting behind) cuts across without looking left or right. The car driver is clearly not at fault,” wrote another user.

According to one user, the motorcyclist was at blame because he did not hoot, did not gesture a signal with his hand, did not turn on the indicator, and did not slow down despite being accompanied by a child.

“Kid on bike. No helmet on either riders. No turn indicator. No honking. No slowing down. No hand signal whatsoever. I might get a lot of flak for this but such bikers actually deserve this kind of hurt on a daily basis in their lives,” the user added.

“Mistake of Biker, he should have been more careful as he was biking with a wife and child,” said another.

