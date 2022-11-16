Netizens love Kili’s version of Raj Kapoor Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe

Kili Paul posted a cover of Raj Kapoor’s Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe to Instagram.

Kili Paul, a Tanzanian content creator, is well-known for his TikTok and Instagram lip sync and dance videos to popular songs. The internet sensation has returned with yet another hilarious video that wonderfully portrays his love for Bollywood melodies. Kili Paul’s performance of Raj Kapoor’s popular song Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe is captured in the video, and it is sure to brighten your day. Mukesh performs the song from the 1959 film Anari. The lyrics were written by Shailendra, while the music was composed by Shankar Jaikishan.

“Back to the old time, when life had a meaning. Enjoy,” Kili Paul wrote with the video. He also included a heart and a smiling emoticon. Kili Paul may be seen crooning the famous Bollywood song while dressed in traditional Tanzanian clothing. Surprisingly, his pronunciation and rhythm were both perfect.

Watch the viral video

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

The video was published on Instagram four days ago and has now received over 1.1 million views. It has also received a number of likes and comments.

“Kili…you killed it,” one Instagram user said. “Old is gold,” another said. “Nice video bro,” a third said. “Just fantastic,” a fourth person wrote.

Advertisement

Kili Paul, on the other hand, is not the first person to post a version of a Bollywood song. He previously performed Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai from the 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Also Read Watch: Friends of Indian groom wear sarees and walk down a Chicago street Two men were seen wearing sarees on their way to the wedding...