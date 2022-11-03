Netizens stunned: hand without fingernails goes viral

Anonychia congenita is an extremely uncommon disorder affecting the fingernails and toenails.

Anonychia is a disorder that affects the growth of your fingernails and toenails. A widely circulated image on the internet represents the unusual medical condition. It depicts the hand of a person with Anonychia, which is devoid of fingernails.

A Reddit user uploaded the image with the caption, “People born with Anonychia do not have fingernails and cannot grow them.”

See the post here:

After viewing the image, it would not be an exaggeration to say that netizens were quite astonished. Some began thinking what daily activities a person with anonychia would find challenging. A user remarked, “If a regular person cannot separate two Lego pieces imagine the hell it is for these people,”

“True, and how’d you peel stuff like oranges?” read another comment.

See further responses below:

