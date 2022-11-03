Netizens stunned: hand without fingernails goes viral

Advertisement
Articles
  • Anonychia congenita is an extremely uncommon disorder affecting the fingernails and toenails.
  • A widely circulated image on the internet represents an unusual medical condition.
  • This lack of nails is apparent at birth.
Anonychia is a disorder that affects the growth of your fingernails and toenails. A widely circulated image on the internet represents the unusual medical condition. It depicts the hand of a person with Anonychia, which is devoid of fingernails.

Anonychia congenita is an extremely uncommon disorder affecting the fingernails and toenails. Individuals affected by this illness often lack all fingernails and toenails. This lack of nails is apparent at birth.

A Reddit user uploaded the image with the caption, “People born with Anonychia do not have fingernails and cannot grow them.”

See the post here:

After viewing the image, it would not be an exaggeration to say that netizens were quite astonished. Some began thinking what daily activities a person with anonychia would find challenging. A user remarked, “If a regular person cannot separate two Lego pieces imagine the hell it is for these people,”

“True, and how’d you peel stuff like oranges?” read another comment.

See further responses below:

Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
