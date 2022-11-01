Octopuses have many ways to protect themselves, like getting rid of ink and changing their colour.

This video shows an octopus “ballooning” up and making itself look much bigger than it is.

The Reddit post got more than 3,500 upvotes and nearly 200 comments.

Advertisement

Octopuses are strange and beautiful creatures. They have many ways to protect themselves, like getting rid of ink and changing their colour to blend in with their surroundings. They can even cut off their own limbs to get away from dangerous animals.

Now, a video from a few years ago that shows a marine animal doing something strange is getting popular again on social media.

The short clip, which was first posted on Reddit in 2019, shows an octopus “ballooning” up and making itself look much bigger than it is in order to protect itself.

The post’s caption said, “An octopus at 1,600 mbsl (below sea level) forming a defensive balloon.” The post got more than 3,500 upvotes and nearly 200 comments.

Check out the video:

In the video, the octopus’s arms were spread out like a big net. It was seen blowing itself up like a parachute and turning its body and eight legs into a big balloon.

Advertisement

The short video just blew people away on the Internet. One person wrote in the comments, “I have no clue what I’m looking at but I’m here for it haha.” Another jokingly said, “Man, I’m starting to believe the sailors that saw sea monsters were telling the truth.”

Over 20,000 people watched and liked the video. The mysterious Vitreledonella Richard enthralled internet users.

Also Read IAS officer criticises selfie-taking with an elephant crossing road Supriya Sahu's video shows a group of selfie-takers getting in the way...