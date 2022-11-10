Advertisement
Articles
Old granny watches Marvel movies in viral video

  • Marvel movies are popular among Generation Z and millennials.
  • An elderly woman was caught on camera watching and taking notes while watching them with her grandchildren.
  • LADbible was the one to share the video, and it currently has 4 million views.
It would not be an exaggeration to state that Marvel movies have a significant following among members of Generation Z and millennials. It’s not just comic books; movies and television shows have also been successful in keeping these generations entertained.

The heroes are held in the highest esteem by the children. The question is, why was this elderly woman enjoying Marvel movies? The elderly woman was caught on camera both watching the films and taking notes at the same time. LADbible was the one to share the video, and it currently has 4 million views.

The cause is very important to consider. While watching the movies with her grandchildren, the grandma jotted down notes on her phone so that later on she could discuss them with them. So lovely, no?

A caption that said “We as a whole collective must protect her,” was attached to the video when it was posted.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by LADbible (@ladbible)

After watching the video, one person commented, “Her descent into the world of nerd has begun,”

“Protect her at all costs!” another user also wrote.

See further responses below:

